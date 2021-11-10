MVL Volleyball Awards: Big School Division

MVL VOLLEYBALL AWARDS YEAR: 2021

DIVISION: BIG SCHOOL

PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL



Offensive Player of the year Elle McLoughlin, Tri Valley



Defensive player of the year Amasia Barnett , Philo



Co-Player of the year Lexi Howe, Tri Valley and Kayla Dulgar, River View



Coach of the year Leigh Ann Longaberger Tri Valley



All MVL First Team

PLAYER SCHOOL GRADE POSITION



Faith Stinson Sheridan 12 MH



Kayla Dulgar River View 11 S



Lexi Howe Tri Valley 11 OH



Abigail Stanford Tri Valley 12 MH



Amasia Barnett Philo 12 L



Elle McLoughlin Tri Valley 12 S



Emma Johnson John Glenn 12 OPP



Bailey Beckstedt Sheridan 12 L



Ashley Newell River View 12 MH

SPECIAL MENTION/2nd Team

PLAYER SCHOOL GRADE POSITION



Hannah King Tri Valley 12 DS/OH



Aubrey Fritter Tri Valley 12 S



Ally Perkins Sheridan 12 OH



Jamisyn Stinson Sheridan 10 OH



Cayla Shrimplin River View 11 L



Brooke Colling Philo 12 OH



Abby Buchtel John Glenn 12 OH



Natalie May Philo 12 S