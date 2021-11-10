MVL Volleyball Awards: Big School Division

MVL VOLLEYBALL AWARDS YEAR: 2021
DIVISION: BIG SCHOOL
PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL
Offensive Player of the year Elle McLoughlin, Tri Valley
Defensive player of the year Amasia Barnett , Philo
Co-Player of the year Lexi Howe, Tri Valley and Kayla Dulgar, River View
Coach of the year Leigh Ann Longaberger Tri Valley
All MVL First Team
PLAYER SCHOOL GRADE POSITION
Faith Stinson Sheridan 12 MH
Kayla Dulgar River View 11 S
Lexi Howe Tri Valley 11 OH
Abigail Stanford Tri Valley 12 MH
Amasia Barnett Philo 12 L
Elle McLoughlin Tri Valley 12 S
Emma Johnson John Glenn 12 OPP
Bailey Beckstedt Sheridan 12 L
Ashley Newell River View 12 MH
SPECIAL MENTION/2nd Team
PLAYER SCHOOL GRADE POSITION
Hannah King Tri Valley 12 DS/OH
Aubrey Fritter Tri Valley 12 S
Ally Perkins Sheridan 12 OH
Jamisyn Stinson Sheridan 10 OH
Cayla Shrimplin River View 11 L
Brooke Colling Philo 12 OH
Abby Buchtel John Glenn 12 OH
Natalie May Philo 12 S