MVL Volleyball Awards: Big School Division

MVL VOLLEYBALL AWARDS YEAR: 2021
DIVISION: BIG SCHOOL

PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL


Offensive Player of the year Elle McLoughlin, Tri Valley

Defensive player of the year Amasia Barnett , Philo

Co-Player of the year Lexi Howe, Tri Valley and Kayla Dulgar, River View

Coach of the year Leigh Ann Longaberger Tri Valley

All MVL First Team
PLAYER SCHOOL GRADE POSITION

Faith Stinson Sheridan 12 MH

Kayla Dulgar River View 11 S

Lexi Howe Tri Valley 11 OH

Abigail Stanford Tri Valley 12 MH

Amasia Barnett Philo 12 L

Elle McLoughlin Tri Valley 12 S

Emma Johnson John Glenn 12 OPP

Bailey Beckstedt Sheridan 12 L

Ashley Newell River View 12 MH

SPECIAL MENTION/2nd Team
PLAYER SCHOOL GRADE POSITION

Hannah King Tri Valley 12 DS/OH

Aubrey Fritter Tri Valley 12 S

Ally Perkins Sheridan 12 OH

Jamisyn Stinson Sheridan 10 OH

Cayla Shrimplin River View 11 L

Brooke Colling Philo 12 OH

Abby Buchtel John Glenn 12 OH

Natalie May Philo 12 S

