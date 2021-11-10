MVL Girls Soccer Awards

The Muskingum Valley League Girls Soccer awards have been announced for 2021.



Offensive Player of the year Angela Kumler John Glenn



Midfielder Player of the year Alicia Richie Tri-Valley



Defensive player of the year Emma Pratt Tri-Valley



Goal Keeper of the year Kierston Harper Philo



Co-Player of the year Anglea Kumler John Glenn, Alicia Richie Tri-Valley



Co-Coach of the year Emily Reilly Tri-Valley, Clay Wilkins John Glenn



MVL FIRST TEAM



Alicia Ritchie Tri-Valley



Alison Yingling Tri-Valley



Emma Pratt Tri-Valley



Angela Kumler John Glenn



Marina Nicolozakes John Glenn



Bella Eubanks John Glenn



Julie Nicholos Sheridan



Cadie Guilliams River View



Kelsey Bowman River View



Zoie Settle West Muskingum



Ava Van Reeth West Muskingum



Keeley Murray Coshocton



Destiny Frye Coshocton



Gracie Meredith Maysville



Kierstyn Hopkins Morgan



Kierston Harper Philo



MVL SECOND TEAM/SPECIAL MENTION



Paige Gorrell Morgan



Megan Grover New Lexington



Olivia Friesner New Lexington



Natalie Shriner Sheridan



Faith Fraunfelter Sheridan



Armory Brown Sheridan



Kendall Harter Sheridan



Ally Barclay Tri-Valley



Nevaeh Peffers Tri-Valley



Lexie Littick Tri-Valley



Abigail Derry John Glenn



Jillian Sowers John Glenn



Marissa Saki John Glenn



Kylie Miller River View



Piper Andrews River View



Gracie Settles West Muskingum



Ali Carpenter Philo



Emily Keylor Philo



HONORABLE MENTION



Haylie Stemm Philo



Ella Duling Coshocton



Isabelle Lauvray Coshocton



Paige Burns Maysville



Chloe Armstrong West Muskingum



Allyssa Fox River View



