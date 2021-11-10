MVL Girls Soccer Awards

The Muskingum Valley League Girls Soccer awards have been announced for 2021.
Offensive Player of the year Angela Kumler John Glenn
Midfielder Player of the year Alicia Richie Tri-Valley
Defensive player of the year Emma Pratt Tri-Valley
Goal Keeper of the year Kierston Harper Philo
Co-Player of the year Anglea Kumler John Glenn, Alicia Richie Tri-Valley
Co-Coach of the year Emily Reilly Tri-Valley, Clay Wilkins John Glenn
MVL FIRST TEAM
Alicia Ritchie Tri-Valley
Alison Yingling Tri-Valley
Emma Pratt Tri-Valley
Angela Kumler John Glenn
Marina Nicolozakes John Glenn
Bella Eubanks John Glenn
Julie Nicholos Sheridan
Cadie Guilliams River View
Kelsey Bowman River View
Zoie Settle West Muskingum
Ava Van Reeth West Muskingum
Keeley Murray Coshocton
Destiny Frye Coshocton
Gracie Meredith Maysville
Kierstyn Hopkins Morgan
Kierston Harper Philo
MVL SECOND TEAM/SPECIAL MENTION
Paige Gorrell Morgan
Megan Grover New Lexington
Olivia Friesner New Lexington
Natalie Shriner Sheridan
Faith Fraunfelter Sheridan
Armory Brown Sheridan
Kendall Harter Sheridan
Ally Barclay Tri-Valley
Nevaeh Peffers Tri-Valley
Lexie Littick Tri-Valley
Abigail Derry John Glenn
Jillian Sowers John Glenn
Marissa Saki John Glenn
Kylie Miller River View
Piper Andrews River View
Gracie Settles West Muskingum
Ali Carpenter Philo
Emily Keylor Philo
HONORABLE MENTION
Haylie Stemm Philo
Ella Duling Coshocton
Isabelle Lauvray Coshocton
Paige Burns Maysville
Chloe Armstrong West Muskingum
Allyssa Fox River View