MVL Girls Soccer Awards

Local Sports Sports Stories
Nichole Hannahs73

The Muskingum Valley League Girls Soccer awards have been announced for 2021.


Offensive Player of the year Angela Kumler John Glenn

Midfielder Player of the year Alicia Richie Tri-Valley

Defensive player of the year Emma Pratt Tri-Valley

Goal Keeper of the year Kierston Harper Philo

Co-Player of the year Anglea Kumler John Glenn, Alicia Richie Tri-Valley

Co-Coach of the year Emily Reilly Tri-Valley, Clay Wilkins John Glenn

MVL FIRST TEAM

Alicia Ritchie Tri-Valley

Alison Yingling Tri-Valley

Emma Pratt Tri-Valley

Angela Kumler John Glenn


Marina Nicolozakes John Glenn

Bella Eubanks John Glenn


Julie Nicholos Sheridan


Cadie Guilliams River View

Kelsey Bowman River View

Zoie Settle West Muskingum


Ava Van Reeth West Muskingum


Keeley Murray Coshocton

Destiny Frye Coshocton

Gracie Meredith Maysville


Kierstyn Hopkins Morgan

Kierston Harper Philo

MVL SECOND TEAM/SPECIAL MENTION

Paige Gorrell Morgan

Megan Grover New Lexington


Olivia Friesner New Lexington


Natalie Shriner Sheridan


Faith Fraunfelter Sheridan


Armory Brown Sheridan


Kendall Harter Sheridan


Ally Barclay Tri-Valley


Nevaeh Peffers Tri-Valley


Lexie Littick Tri-Valley


Abigail Derry John Glenn


Jillian Sowers John Glenn


Marissa Saki John Glenn


Kylie Miller River View


Piper Andrews River View


Gracie Settles West Muskingum


Ali Carpenter Philo


Emily Keylor Philo


HONORABLE MENTION

Haylie Stemm Philo


Ella Duling Coshocton


Isabelle Lauvray Coshocton


Paige Burns Maysville


Chloe Armstrong West Muskingum


Allyssa Fox River View


Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

Cuthbert back in Wales rugby team after 4-year absence

Associated Press

PSG player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate

Associated Press

MVL BOY’S SOCCER AWARDS

Nichole Hannahs