MVL BOY’S SOCCER AWARDS

Nichole Hannahs
MVL BOYS SOCCER AWARDSYEAR: 2021
PLAYERGRADE
Offensive Player of the yearJudah Nelson12
Midfielder of the yearJudah Nelson12
Defensive player of the yearColston Lauvray12
Co-Goal Keepers of the yearRyan House12
Logan Raines11
Player of the yearColston Lauvray12
Coach of the yearVince Andrews
MVL FIRST TEAM
PLAYERSCHOOLGRADE
Colston LauvrayRiver View12
Gage SummersRiver View12
Will BullockRiver View12
Judah NelsonCoshocton12
Alec LaaperCoshocton12
Francesco RossiWest Muskingum11
Nathan DavisWest Muskingum11
Will NicolozakesJohn Glenn9
Meyer DiamondJohn Glenn12
Austin DriggsJohn Glenn12
Landon LaneMaysville11
Josh ParkerMaysville11
Colton CunninghamMorgan12
Gael OsegueraTri-Valley10
Heath GoodwinPhilo12
MVL SPECIAL MENTION
PLAYERSCHOOLGRADE
Ethan BrenlyRiver View12
Laired WilliamsonRiver View9
Bryson FryRiver View12
Steven CrumbakerWest Muskingum11
Luke PattisonWest Muskingum12
Ryan HouseJohn Glenn12
Asa KridelbaughJohn Glenn12
Caleb DreierMaysville12
Liam WahlMaysville12
Chase McGillMorgan12
Logan RainesMorgan11
Josiah HamiltonSheridan11
Michael EckelberrySheridan12
Coltin CollinsNew Lexington10
Conner SpicerNew Lexington10
HONORABLE MENTION
PLAYERSCHOOLGRADE
Patrick ShannonCoshocton12
Skyler DobsonCoshocton11
Luke RamseyCoshocton12
Seath CollinsWest Muskingum12
Corden CainMorgan11
Sam SchottTri-Valley10
Devin WattsTri-Valley10
Camden WickerhamTri-Valley10
Kaidin HarmonPhilo11
