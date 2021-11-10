MVL BOY’S SOCCER AWARDS

|MVL BOYS SOCCER AWARDS
|YEAR: 2021
|PLAYER
|GRADE
|Offensive Player of the year
|Judah Nelson
|12
|Midfielder of the year
|Judah Nelson
|12
|Defensive player of the year
|Colston Lauvray
|12
|Co-Goal Keepers of the year
|Ryan House
|12
|Logan Raines
|11
|Player of the year
|Colston Lauvray
|12
|Coach of the year
|Vince Andrews
|MVL FIRST TEAM
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|Colston Lauvray
|River View
|12
|Gage Summers
|River View
|12
|Will Bullock
|River View
|12
|Judah Nelson
|Coshocton
|12
|Alec Laaper
|Coshocton
|12
|Francesco Rossi
|West Muskingum
|11
|Nathan Davis
|West Muskingum
|11
|Will Nicolozakes
|John Glenn
|9
|Meyer Diamond
|John Glenn
|12
|Austin Driggs
|John Glenn
|12
|Landon Lane
|Maysville
|11
|Josh Parker
|Maysville
|11
|Colton Cunningham
|Morgan
|12
|Gael Oseguera
|Tri-Valley
|10
|Heath Goodwin
|Philo
|12
|MVL SPECIAL MENTION
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|Ethan Brenly
|River View
|12
|Laired Williamson
|River View
|9
|Bryson Fry
|River View
|12
|Steven Crumbaker
|West Muskingum
|11
|Luke Pattison
|West Muskingum
|12
|Ryan House
|John Glenn
|12
|Asa Kridelbaugh
|John Glenn
|12
|Caleb Dreier
|Maysville
|12
|Liam Wahl
|Maysville
|12
|Chase McGill
|Morgan
|12
|Logan Raines
|Morgan
|11
|Josiah Hamilton
|Sheridan
|11
|Michael Eckelberry
|Sheridan
|12
|Coltin Collins
|New Lexington
|10
|Conner Spicer
|New Lexington
|10
|HONORABLE MENTION
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|GRADE
|Patrick Shannon
|Coshocton
|12
|Skyler Dobson
|Coshocton
|11
|Luke Ramsey
|Coshocton
|12
|Seath Collins
|West Muskingum
|12
|Corden Cain
|Morgan
|11
|Sam Schott
|Tri-Valley
|10
|Devin Watts
|Tri-Valley
|10
|Camden Wickerham
|Tri-Valley
|10
|Kaidin Harmon
|Philo
|11
