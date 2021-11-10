Murphy scores 14 to lead Drake past Coe 87-61

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tremell Murphy had 14 points and eight rebounds as Drake easily defeated Coe 87-61 on Tuesday night.

Tucker DeVries had 14 points for Drake (1-0). Roman Penn added 11 points as did D.J. Wilkins.

Max Lampe had 15 points for the Kohawks. Cael Schmitt added 13 points. Jarad Kruse had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

