Florida visits Pittsburgh on 3-game road skid

Florida Panthers (10-2-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-3-4, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -104, Panthers -116; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Florida travels to Pittsburgh looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Penguins are 3-2-1 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh has scored 35 goals and is 10th in the league averaging 3.2 per game. Danton Heinen leads the team with four.

The Panthers are 3-0-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Florida averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Ryan Lomberg leads the team serving 15 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Oct. 14, Florida won 5-4. Carter Verhaeghe recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 8 total points for the Penguins, three goals and five assists. Kasperi Kapanen has 7 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Anthony Duclair leads the Panthers with a plus-11 in 13 games this season. Jonathan Huberdeau has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-3-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Sidney Crosby: day to day (health protocols), Chad Ruhwedel: out (covid-19), Marcus Pettersson: out (covid-19), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (health protocols).

Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper body).

