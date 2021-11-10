Command Center reports 290 new COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported on Wednesday 290 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days.

This number breaks down as follows: 49 reported on 11/3, 41 reported on 11/4, 48 reported on 11/5, 44 reported on

11/6, 45 reported on 11/7, 13 reported on 11/8, and 50 reported on 11/9.

There are a total of 419 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County along with 20 hospitalizations.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.