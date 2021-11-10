Battle scores 22 to lead Temple past UMES 72-49

Sports
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalif Battle had 22 points as Temple routed Maryland Eastern Shore 72-49 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Damian Dunn had 18 points for Temple. Tai Strickland added 10 points. Jake Forrester had three blocks.

Da’Shawn Phillip had 11 points for the Hawks. Dom London added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

