Updated on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 63°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. Low 44°

THURSDAY: Rain Likely Late. Breezy & Warmer. High 69°

DISCUSSION:

After some foggy conditions this morning, look for partly cloudy skies across SE Ohio today. Temperatures will once again be above average, but not as above as they were during the early half of the week. We will see highs topping off in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

Skies will become mostly cloudy during the overnight, with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Our next storm system moves in on Thursday. Ahead of it look for mostly cloudy and warm conditions. Highs will top off in the upper 60s to near 70 Thursday. It will be very breezy on Thursday as well, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph, especially during the afternoon into the evening. Our cold front will begin to move in by the end of the afternoon into the first half of the overnight on Thursday. This will bring more widespread, and possibly heavy rain to the region.

Rain chances will begin to lessen as we head into the second half of the overnight on Thursday into the day on Friday. It will be much cooler, as highs will fall back into the mid 50s on Friday.

Much colder air will begin to move in for the weekend into the early half of the new work week, as an upper level trough moves in form the north and west. The coldest daytime highs of the season are expected, as temperatures will only warm into the lower 40s Saturday through Monday. The chance for rain/snow showers will also be possible this weekend into the day on Monday.

We will see drier and slightly warmer air move in for the day on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Have a Great Wednesday!

