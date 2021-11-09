United Way of Muskingum-Perry-Morgan Counties Donates Check to MCLS For Life Saving AED Equipment

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties has teamed up with the Muskingum County Library system to help provide funds for new life saving equipment.

A check of almost $5,000 was presented today at the South Zanesville MCLS branch by the United Way and they are happy that they’re able to provide this opportunity to improve the community.

“We are pleased to partner with the Muskingum County Library System to purchase equipment for the South Zanesville, New Concord, and Dresden branches of AED equipment so that they’re prepared in the event of a medical emergency,” Meg Deedrick, executive director of United Way of Muskingum-Perry-Morgan Counties stated.

The Muskingum County Library System says that this grant helps them to achieve one of their goals for all their branches.

“This is one of our goals this year to make our libraries a safe and welcoming environment for everyone. Having AEDs at three more of our locations will definitely provide that safe environment that we’re looking for. It also provides additional training for our staff and United Way has been a great partner,” Stacey Russell, executive Director of Muskingum County Library System said.

It will take awhile to purchase, receive the supplies, and conduct the training on the equipment but they expect the new AED machines will be available at the beginning of next year.