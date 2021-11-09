United Way of Muskingum-Perry-Morgan Counties Donates Check to MCLS For Life Saving AED Equipment

Local News
Gunnar Consol108

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties has teamed up with the Muskingum County Library system to help provide funds for new life saving equipment. 

A check of almost $5,000 was presented today at the South Zanesville MCLS branch by the United Way and they are happy that they’re able to provide this opportunity to improve the community. 

“We are pleased to partner with the Muskingum County Library System to purchase equipment for the South Zanesville, New Concord, and Dresden branches of AED equipment so that they’re prepared in the event of a medical emergency,” Meg Deedrick, executive director of United Way of Muskingum-Perry-Morgan Counties stated.

The Muskingum County Library System says that this grant helps them to achieve one of their goals for all their branches. 

“This is one of our goals this year to make our libraries a safe and welcoming environment for everyone. Having AEDs at three more of our locations will definitely provide that safe environment that we’re looking for. It also provides additional training for our staff and United Way has been a great partner,” Stacey Russell, executive Director of Muskingum County Library System said.

It will take awhile to purchase, receive the supplies, and conduct the training on the equipment but they expect the new AED machines will be available at the beginning of next year. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

OSHP Raises Awareness for National Drowsy Driving Prevention Week

Gunnar Consol

I-70 lane closures planned near Norwich

Carolyn Fleegle

Fatal accident on Licking Road

Carolyn Fleegle