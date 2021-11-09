Tchewa carries South Florida past Bethune-Cookman 75-54

Sports
Associated Press7

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Russel Tchewa posted 16 points as South Florida routed Bethune-Cookman 75-54 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Jamir Chaplin had 13 points and eight rebounds for South Florida. Caleb Murphy added 11 points.

Joe French had 14 points for the Wildcats. Collins Joseph added 10 points and six assists. Dylan Robertson had 10 points, and Kevin Davis had 11 rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball:  https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball  and  https://twitter.com/AP_Top25  

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ducks place GM Murray on leave amid probe of his conduct

Associated Press

Cal-USC game postponed over positive COVID-19 tests

Associated Press

UC San Diego beats Cal 80-67 for first win over Pac-12 team

Associated Press