OSHP Raises Awareness for National Drowsy Driving Prevention Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- As we enter the late fall and early winter months, this time of year happens to be when a lot of people do a lot of long distance driving under the dark of night.

This increase in nighttime traffic coincides with the holidays and can be surprisingly taxing to someone used to short commuting distances.

“Towards Thanksgiving that’s one of the most popular driving times of the year, people drive a lot of long distances. They’re driving distances that they’re not quite used to, they’re driving more hours than what they basically can handle,” Russell Pasqualetti, lieutenant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated.

This overexertion from driving long distances can cause the body and brain of vehicle operators to react and behave in a surprisingly risky way.

“They almost become almost like an impaired driver. They start drifting off, and don’t realize what their following distance is. And that can lead to other crashes,” Lieutenant Pasqualetti said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the best way to prevent drowsy driving is planning rest stops where you can recharge your body through sleep, coffee, or physical activity to prevent your body from winding down.