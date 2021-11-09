Jackson carries East Carolina past SC State 70-62

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — J.J. Miles scored 18 points as East Carolina beat South Carolina State 70-62 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Tristen Newton added 15 points for the Pirates. Vance Jackson recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds and Brandon Johnson added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Cameron Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs. TJ Madlock added 11 points and six rebounds, and Jemel Davis had three blocks.

