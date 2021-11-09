Harris scores 16 to carry Butler over IUPUI 56-47

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chuck Harris had 16 points as Butler beat IUPUI 56-47 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Jayden Taylor had 12 points for Butler. Bryce Nze and Simas Lukosius each had seven rebounds.

B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars.

