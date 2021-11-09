Fatal accident on Licking Road

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle accident on Licking Road that claimed the life of the driver.

It happened at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday near Knox Road in Falls Township.

Authorities said a 2007 Chevy Cobalt was northbound on Knox Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Licking and Knox Roads.

The Patrol reported that the vehicle went off the northside of Licking Road, struck an embankment, and overturned. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muskingum County Coroner.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

The accident remains under investigation.