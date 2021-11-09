Dallas faces Chicago on 3-game win streak

Sports
Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (7-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Chicago.

Chicago went 31-40 overall with a 15-21 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls gave up 111.7 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

Dallas went 21-21 in Western Conference action and 21-15 on the road a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 112.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.2 last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

