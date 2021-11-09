Attend a Virtual College Night



You can learn about what it’s going to take to go to college from the comfort of your own home.

Next week Scholarship Central will host a virtual college night over Zoom. The experience helps provide families the tolls to help their children choose an appropriate post-secondary education.

Some of the sessions include narrowing down college choices, college admission testing, tips for searching for scholarships and social media and digital footprints.

“The main focus is to try and encourage students to go to college but also figure out how to do that because it is a process for sure and there’s a lot that goes into it,” explained Manager of Education Programs Katie McCarty. “We want to make sure that students are checking all those boxes and do all the things they need to do to be successful in college. “

The event is for those in grades 7-12. While 7th grade may seem young, McCarty said it’s important that those in 7th and 8th grade start to think about the career they want to have and what they would enjoy.



“You can start young. You can start looking at those things. You don’t have to make a decision at that point of course, but there are things that they can be doing to get them moving and make those decisions later in life,” said McCarty.

The virtual college night takes place on November 16 and 17th from 6-8pm. You can register at scholarshipcentral.org and click on the events link. For each session a student attends they’re entered into a raffle for one of twenty $250 scholarships.