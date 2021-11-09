76ers welcome the Bucks on Tuesday

Milwaukee Bucks (4-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Milwaukee Bucks.

Philadelphia finished 49-23 overall and 31-11 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The 76ers averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 19.6 on free throws and 33.9 from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee finished 46-26 overall and 30-12 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 114.2 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (health protocols), Isaiah Joe: out (health and safety protocols).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Khris Middleton: day to day (illness), Brook Lopez: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.