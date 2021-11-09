Updated on Monday, 8 November 2021 at 6:31 PM EST

TONIGHT: Areas of fog possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 39°. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 69°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late evening and overnight, and then gradually tapering off towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 43°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the evening, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 65°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 42° during the evening, rising to 45° during the overnight. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the overnight.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 68°. Breezy, with south winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Cloudy. Lows around 40°.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 46°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a large area of high pressure is is positioned along the western edge of the Appalachian Mountains with a maximum central pressure of 1025 mb. This area of high pressure has been responsible for some very quiet weather over our region throughout the weekend and even going through this afternoon. Meanwhile, further to the northwest, another area of high pressure is located across the Dakotas with a maximum central pressure of 1026 mb. In between these two highs is a cold front which is trying to move through the Upper Midwest and back into the central Great Lakes Region.

As we head through the evening and overnight hours, this cold frontal boundary will begin to slow down a bit. This will be in response to an area of low pressure – L1 – moving along the frontal boundary from Kansas City, MO. Towards the sunrise hours, L1 will likely be in northern Illinois. In the meantime, mostly clear skies will be likely throughout the evening and overnight hours. In fact, things will likely be generally clear in the low to mid-levels, but cirrus clouds may be present at times during the overnight, especially as the frontal boundary approaches. Light winds may be present tonight, and this may keep some places from seeing overnight lows as low as they could go.

The cold frontal boundary will slowly drop through the central Great Lakes Region and then towards Northwest Ohio by the late afternoon hours. Mostly clear skies will continue to be likely throughout the day in the low and mid-levels, but cirrus clouds will be present during the day. Highs in the upper-60s will be likely, and some places could try to meander into the lower-70s. Otherwise; a stray rain shower will be possible during the late afternoon as the cold front moves into Northwest Ohio.

High precipitation coverage probabilities are possible for Tuesday Night as the cold front gets ready to move through our region. Isolated rain showers will be possible during the late evening and overnight hours before the front moves through and the activity diminishes. Overnight lows will likely struggle to drop much lower than 41° – 45° during the overnight hours.

The frontal boundary will likely move northwards on Wednesday Night and into the day on Thursday as our next system gets ready to move into the region. On Wednesday Evening, an area of low pressure – L2 – will move out of the Canadian Prairies and into the Upper Plains. In doing so, the associated large upper level trough will likely help to produce another center of low pressure – L2A – somewhere around Kansas. L2A will quickly move into northwestern Wisconsin by early Thursday Morning. This will cause the entire system to intensify. Breezy conditions on Thursday will allow for temperatures to likely make another run up into the upper-60s, possibly lower-70s for some areas. However, increasing clouds will move into the region and this will give way to rain showers during the overnight hours.

Behind this cold front, temperatures will likely try to rebound a bit during the afternoon ahead of a secondary cold front which will try to push through on Friday. In the meantime, the growing upper level low will likely try to bring mostly cloudy skies back into our region for Friday Afternoon and then going through the first half of the weekend. This upper level low will also have enough cooler air that some rain showers may try to mix over with snow on Friday Night and then into the day on Saturday and then into Saturday Evening. With that in mind, temperatures are likely to not going to be very supportive of any snowfall accumulations (at least with the way things look now). Afterwards, another area of low pressure – L3 – may try to push through our region on Monday, thus bringing a renewed possibility of rain showers and maybe even snow showers.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com