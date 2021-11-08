Washington suspends Jimmy Lake for 1 game without pay

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington coach Jimmy Lake was suspended Monday for one game without pay following a sideline incident during the Huskies’ game against Oregon.

Lake is suspended from all team activities for the week and will return to his coaching responsibilities Sunday. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as the interim coach for Saturday’s game against Arizona State.

Lake appeared to thrust his right arm toward and then shove Ruperake Fuavai during a brief skirmish on the Washington sideline in Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon. Fuavai appeared to be exchanging words with Oregon’s Jaylon Redd just before the incident with Lake.

“Our staff has spent the last 24-plus hours reviewing video of the incident, as well as speaking with coach Lake, the involved student-athlete and several other student-athletes and members of the staff, and I have made the decision to suspend Coach Lake for next Saturday’s game against Arizona State,” Washington athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement.

Cohen added she does not believe Lake’s actions were intentional, but “we can have no tolerance for a coach interacting with a student in the manner coach Lake did.”

“We have high expectations of conduct for our coaches, and we will not shy away from those expectations,” Cohen said.

Lake said after Saturday’s game that he did not hit Fuavai and was trying to get him away from Redd before it could become a penalty.

“I separated him. I did not strike him. I separated him,” Lake said.

The suspension capped arguably the lowest week of Lake’s tenure at Washington, and the discontent among fans and alumni is rapidly growing. Lake started last week by taking a verbal shot at Oregon’s academics when talking about recruiting.

Then came the sideline incident and another lackluster offensive performance by the Huskies, who lost to the Ducks at home for the seventh time in the past eight meetings in Seattle.

The Huskies rank in the bottom third nationally in most offensive categories: 109th in scoring offense and 112th in total offense. Lake fired offensive coordinator John Donovan on Sunday.

Wide receivers coach Junior Adams will replace Donovan as the play caller for the rest of the season for Washington, which at 4-5 must win two of its final three games to become bowl eligible.

