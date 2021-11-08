Two Injured in Traffic Accident

Nichole Hannahs20

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol to be reasons for a one vehicle accident in Jefferson Township.

It took place just after 5:30pm Sunday on Township Road 41. Deputies said 33-year-old Craig Underwood, of Warsaw, was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Underwood and his passenger 28-year-old Amanda Opia, were both ejected from the vehicle and taken by Med-Flight to OSU Hospital with unknown injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

