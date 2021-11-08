Two Injured in Side by Side Accident

Two people were injured in an accident involving a side by side Sunday afternoon.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said it took place around 2:10pm in the 19000 block of State Route 79 in Perry Township.

Officials said 28-year-old Ceaira Robey, of St. Louisville, Ohio was operating the side by side and traveling south on State Route 79 when she lost control, left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Authorities said she over-corrected causing the side by side to roll over. Robey was flown by Med-Flight to Grant Medical Center. Her injuries are unknown.

30-y-ear-old passenger Genevieve Vega was ejected from the vehicle and also flown to Grant Medical Center. Her injuries are also unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident.