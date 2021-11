Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Tuesday, Nov. 9 NBA

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Dixie State, 9 p.m.

No. 2 UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. Michigan State, at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Texas vs. Houston Baptist, 9 p.m.

No. 7 Purdue vs. Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Duke vs. No. 10 Kentucky, at Madison Square Garden, 9:30 p.m.

No. 11 Illinois vs. Jackson State, 8 p.m.

No. 12 Memphis vs. Tennessee Tech, 8 p.m.

No. 13 Oregon vs. Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m.

No. 15 Houston vs. Hofstra, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Arkansas vs. Mercer, 8 p.m.

No. 17 Ohio State vs. Akron, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Tennessee vs. UT Martin, 7 p.m.

No. 19 North Carolina vs. Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

No. 21 Maryland vs. Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Auburn vs. Morehead State, 8 p.m.

No. 23 St. Bonaventure vs. Siena, 7 p.m.

No. 24 UConn vs. Central Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.

No. 25 Virginia vs. Navy, 9 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 5 NC State, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Maryland vs. Longwood, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Baylor vs. Texas State, 8 p.m.

No. 9 Iowa vs. New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon vs. Idaho State, 10:30 p.m.

No. 11 Michigan vs. IUPUI, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Iowa State vs. Omaha, noon

No. 13 Kentucky vs. Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Florida State vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Georgia Tech at Central Michigan, 6 p.m.

No. 21 South Florida vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

No. 22 Arizona vs. CSU Northridge, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Virginia Tech vs. Davidson, 5 p.m.

No. 25 Texas vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.