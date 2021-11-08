The Wilds celebrates birth of third rhino calf this season

Cumberland, OH – The Wilds is celebrating a significant conservation achievement with the birth of a third rhinoceros calf this season.

The male calf was born overnight in The Wilds’ pasture on October 25, 2021, to mother, Agnes. The Animal Management team notes that Agnes and her bundle of joy are both doing well. Along with the rest of the southern white rhino herd, Agnes and her calf have started spending some time inside the large rhino barn due to the recent falling temperatures but may still be out in the pastures on warmer days. The calf, who is currently unnamed, continues to nurse alongside his mother. His care team notes that he is a big boy and growing rapidly—already, he is even a bit taller than a female rhino calf, who was born three weeks earlier!

Agnes, who was born at The Wilds in 2014, is an experienced mom. This calf is her second and the fourth calf that father, Kengele, has sired. Kengele was born at the San Diego Safari Park in 1998 and has been living at The Wilds since 2012. The pairings of Agnes and Kengele was recommended through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan® (SSP). The SSP program is designed to maintain a sustainable population and genetic diversity of threatened and endangered species in human care.

In addition to the arrival of this recent calf, there was cause for celebration earlier this season when The Wilds welcomed the birth of a female southern white rhino calf on October 5 to mother, Anan, and father, Kengele. A female greater one-horned rhino calf was also born at The Wilds on August 16 to mother, Sanya, and father, Jahi.

Guests who visit The Wilds may have an opportunity to see the new calves in the coming weeks during a Winter at The Wilds Tour. For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit TheWilds.org and follow The Wilds’ social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.