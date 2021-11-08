The CARR Center Prepare For Their Giving Tuesday Campaign

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The CARR Center is preparing for their Giving Tuesday Campaign and the first fundraiser will begin tomorrow at The Barn.

The first fundraiser will be a trivia night along with 50/50 raffles in support of the CARR Center programs, says Becky Clawson, the Executive Director at the CARR Center.

“The fundraiser that we do all year including our Giving Tuesday Campaign helps folk in our community to be able to enjoy services for the CARR Center at low cost or no cost,” Clawson said. “So my hope is to subsidize programs to make sure that everyone who needs speech therapy can afford it, and everyone who needs adult day care can afford it.”

The proceeds will be going toward their toddler enrichment, transportation and after school programs and more. Clawson discussed more on the raffles and what people can expect when attending.

“So we’ll be doing a 50/50 raffle. They can buy tickets and then we’ll also have raffle tickets for prizes that are available so we’ll just do that all at the event tomorrow night,” Clawson stated.

The Giving Tuesday program will host a fundraiser each Tuesday up until December 7th. For more information on tomorrow’s trivia night and details on each fundraiser, please follow the Facebook page at The CARR Center, Inc.