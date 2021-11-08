Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy of the New Church 48, George School 7
Germantown Academy 19, Haverford School 12
Jenkintown 22, Morrisville 14
North Schuylkill def. Tamaqua, forfeit
Penn Charter 34, Springside Chestnut Hill 13
Radnor 33, Lower Merion 6
Saint James, Md. 46, Kiski School 27
The Hill School 10, Lawrenceville, N.J. 6
Wyoming Seminary 25, Salisbury 7
District I Class 5A Playoffs=
First Round=
Academy Park 40, Oxford 15
Kennett 31, Chester 28
District I-XI Class 3A Playoffs=
Sub-Regional Semifinal=
Jim Thorpe 26, Notre Dame-Green Pond 18
District II Class 3A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Lakeland 44, Lake-Lehman 7
District III Class 3A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Wyomissing 65, Northern Lebanon 3
District III Class 6A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Harrisburg 36, Carlisle 7
District IV Class 1A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Muncy 14, Montgomery 13
District IV Class 2A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Mount Carmel 54, Bloomsburg 13
South Williamsport 36, Wellsboro 7
Southern Columbia 62, Line Mountain 14
Troy 20, Sayre Area 6
District VI Class 1A Playoffs=
First Round=
Conemaugh Valley 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 13
District VI Class 4A Playoffs=
Championship=
Juniata 41, Bellefonte 12
District X Class 3A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Grove City 42, Fairview 7
Hickory 36, Sharon 20
District X Class 4A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
General McLane 34, Warren 31
Meadville 44, Harbor Creek 10
District XI Class 1A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Tri-Valley 47, Mahanoy Area 0
District XI Class 2A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Northern Lehigh 43, Minersville 14
Palmerton 47, Catasauqua 7
District XII Class 2A Playoffs=
Championship=
Philadelphia West Catholic 18, Conwell Egan 13
District XII Class 3A Playoffs=
Championship=
Neumann-Goretti 46, Lansdale Catholic 6
District XII Class 4A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Bartram 22, Latin Charter 14
District XII Class 6A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
La Salle 45, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0
Olney Charter 32, Philadelphia Central 6
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Division 1A/2A Playoffs=
Championship=
Executive Charter 34, Scranton Holy Cross 8
Eight-Man League Playoffs=
Championship=
Mercersburg Academy 28, Perkiomen School 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com