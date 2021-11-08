MCLS Creates a Fine Reduction Program for Residents

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- If you currently have fines on your library card, worry no more as the Muskingum County Library System (MCLS) has created a program that can reduce those fines

The Great Fine Read Off program allows you to reduce those fines by reading them off. You can come into any MCLS location at anytime to participate and for every 20 minutes of reading, you’ll get $5 off of your library fines.

“Well we did this as a program to allow people to get some of their fines removed. We want to see you here at the library and we realize that you can’t always get things back in on time. We want to show some grace to our community…It’s a great way for people to come in and get their hands on some new titled books and promote literacy with their kids as well as with adults,” Kerrie Hrycko, Youth Service Librarian said.

Hrycko said that you can read to or with a younger child and then the both of you will receive a credit for that time. Residents can choose to read from graphic novels, comic or audio books, magazines, digital databases and more.

She added that the John McIntire Library will also be celebrating Native American Heritage Month this Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

“We’ll have Tim Jordan the Ph.D., who works with Flint Ridge, here as a presenter and we’ll be doing fun activities to talk about Native American History,” Hrycko stated.

However, the Great Fine Read off will start today until November 20th for all ages and you may not reduce fines on charges for lost or damaged items, or collection services fees. For more information on the program and future events, please visit the website at muskingumlibrary.org.