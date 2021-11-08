Indiana begins 2021-22 season against E. Michigan

Sports
Associated Press32

Eastern Michigan (0-0) vs. Indiana (0-0)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana gets its 2021-22 season rolling by hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Eastern Michigan went 6-12 last year, while Indiana ended up 12-15.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 61 points per game last season. The Hoosiers offense put up 73.3 points per contest en route to a 5-2 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Eastern Michigan went 0-1 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Davis ready for coaching debut with No. 19 North Carolina

Associated Press

Cavaliers guard Sexton has left knee tear, out indefinitely

Associated Press

Cardinals bring back LHP McFarland on 1-year deal

Associated Press