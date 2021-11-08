Clean up still underway on I-70 East near Brownsville following semi accident

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities are continuing to clean-up debris from a semi accident on Interstate 70 East near Brownsville.

The Granville Post of the State Highway Patrol reported that one lane is open on I-70 eastbound, but the driving lane is expected to stay closed for awhile longer.

OSHP reported the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday when a semi tractor trailer crashed underneath the overpass. Authorities said the semi landed on its side and spilled its load which consisted of carboard boxes and other materials.

No other details about the accident were immediately available.

