Cavaliers guard Sexton has left knee tear, out indefinitely

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting guard Collin Sexton will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a knee injury on Sunday in a win over the New York Knicks.

Sexton got hurt in the second quarter of Cleveland’s 126-109 victory, which pushed the surprising Cavs to 7-4 this season.

The team said Sexton has a meniscus tear in his knee, which will require additional testing and evaluation. The Cavs did not say anything about surgery.

Sexton’s recovery time will be determined by the severity of the tear. However, it’s likely he’ll be out for an extended period and his absence will test Cleveland’s depth and force coach J.B. Bickerstaff to adjust playing time.

A first-round draft pick in 2018, Sexton is averaging 16 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game. The 22-year-old averaged 24.3 points in 60 games for Cleveland last season.

Sexton appeared in line to get a contract extension before the season, but the sides never reached an agreement before the deadline and he’ll become a restricted free agent next summer.

It’s not that the Cavs don’t value Sexton; the price wasn’t right.

With Sexton out, Ricky Rubio could get more more playing time. Bickerstaff can also use Issac Okoro in the backcourt as he’s close to returning after missing seven games with a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old Rubio came off the bench against the Knicks and scored a career-high 37 points, making a career-best eight 3-pointers.

The Cavs will take a four-game winning streak into their home game Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

Cleveland is still without forwards Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen. Both were placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols last week.

