TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 66°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Warmer. Low 41°

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Few Showers Late. Warm. High 67°

DISCUSSION:

A pleasant start to the new work week across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon, along with mostly sunny skies.

We will see a warmer overnight, with lows in the lower 40. Skies will be mostly clear, but a few clouds will filter in from time to time, especially after midnight.

A we head into the day on Tuesday, clouds will begin to increase. Temperatures will once again top off in the mid to upper 60s. A few shower chances will begin to move in late in the afternoon into the overnight.

A spotty shower chance will linger into the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will once again top off in the mid 60s for the middle of the week.

A potent cold front will begin to move in from the west late on Thursday. This will bring more rain to the region late Thursday afternoon into Thursday Night. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s on Thursday, but will begin to cool down behind it.

We will see highs fall into the mid 50s on Friday, along with the chance for scattered showers. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s this weekend, along with the chance for more scattered showers. Models are suggesting and hinting at some wintry precipitation may mix in with the colder air on Sunday. Stay Tuned!

