The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (63)
|9-0
|1575
|1
|2. Cincinnati
|9-0
|1440
|2
|3. Alabama
|8-1
|1436
|3
|4. Oklahoma
|9-0
|1406
|4
|5. Oregon
|8-1
|1319
|7
|6. Ohio St.
|8-1
|1293
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|8-1
|1139
|8
|8. Michigan St.
|8-1
|1096
|5
|9. Michigan
|8-1
|1072
|9
|10. Oklahoma St.
|8-1
|1038
|11
|11. Texas A&M
|7-2
|1006
|13
|12. Mississippi
|7-2
|837
|15
|13. Wake Forest
|8-1
|763
|10
|14. BYU
|8-2
|636
|17
|15. UTSA
|9-0
|606
|16
|16. Auburn
|6-3
|478
|12
|17. Houston
|8-1
|467
|20
|18. Baylor
|7-2
|464
|14
|19. Iowa
|7-2
|437
|19
|20. Wisconsin
|6-3
|286
|–
|21. NC State
|7-2
|268
|–
|22. Coastal Carolina
|8-1
|264
|21
|23. Penn St.
|6-3
|245
|22
|24. Louisiana-Lafayette
|8-1
|208
|24
|25. Pittsburgh
|7-2
|194
|–
Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego St. 84, Utah 32, Iowa St. 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian St. 20, SMU 4, Mississippi St. 1.
Please follow and like us: