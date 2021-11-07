The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (63) 9-0 1575 1 2. Cincinnati 9-0 1440 2 3. Alabama 8-1 1436 3 4. Oklahoma 9-0 1406 4 5. Oregon 8-1 1319 7 6. Ohio St. 8-1 1293 6 7. Notre Dame 8-1 1139 8 8. Michigan St. 8-1 1096 5 9. Michigan 8-1 1072 9 10. Oklahoma St. 8-1 1038 11 11. Texas A&M 7-2 1006 13 12. Mississippi 7-2 837 15 13. Wake Forest 8-1 763 10 14. BYU 8-2 636 17 15. UTSA 9-0 606 16 16. Auburn 6-3 478 12 17. Houston 8-1 467 20 18. Baylor 7-2 464 14 19. Iowa 7-2 437 19 20. Wisconsin 6-3 286 – 21. NC State 7-2 268 – 22. Coastal Carolina 8-1 264 21 23. Penn St. 6-3 245 22 24. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 208 24 25. Pittsburgh 7-2 194 –

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego St. 84, Utah 32, Iowa St. 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian St. 20, SMU 4, Mississippi St. 1.