Police: Two women found dead in Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say two women were killed in shooting in Toledo over the weekend.

Police responding to a Shotspotter alert of possible gunfire at about 7 a.m. Sunday found the women on a street in central Toledo. Police said one woman was found in the driver’s seat of a sedan and the other was lying in the street next to the open passenger-side door. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Sunday afternoon identified the victims as 42-year-old Laura Luckey and 40-year-old Natasha Carlisle and said a homicide investigation was ongoing.

“There’s no indication they were doing anything illegal,” Sgt. Brian Smith told the Toledo Blade. “We’re of the understanding, at this point, that they came here together.”

Neighbor Diane Taylor, 50, said she heard the first three gunshots and saw a man running through a nearby field, “clenching his chest and firing backwards.”

No arrests were immediately reported. The women were killed several feet away from a memorial site for a man’s fatal shooting a half-dozen years ago that features several pictures of him attached to a tree trunk, the newspaper reported.

—-

This story has been corrected to corrects first name of 2nd victim as Natasha rather than Tamika.