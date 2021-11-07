MLS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Eastern Conference
|Nov. 20-23
No. 2 Philadelphia vs. No. 7 NY Red Bulls, TBD
No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No. 6 Orlando City, TBD
No. 4 New York City FC vs. No. 5 Atlanta, TBD
|Western Conference
|Nov. 20-23
No. 2 Seattle vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, TBD
No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 6 Vancouver, TBD
No. 4 Portland vs. No. 5 Minnesota United, TBD
|Conference Semifinal
|Eastern Conference Nov. 25-30
No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, TBD
Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. Philadelphia-NY Red Bulls winner, TBD
|Western Conference
|Nov. 25-30
No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, TBD
Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver winner vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, TBD
|Conference Final
|Eastern Conference
|Dec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
|Western Conference
|Dec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
|MLS Cup
|Saturday, Dec. 11
Conference Champions, 3 p.m.
