MLS Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Eastern Conference Nov. 20-23

No. 2 Philadelphia vs. No. 7 NY Red Bulls, TBD

No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No. 6 Orlando City, TBD

No. 4 New York City FC vs. No. 5 Atlanta, TBD

Western Conference Nov. 20-23

No. 2 Seattle vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, TBD

No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 6 Vancouver, TBD

No. 4 Portland vs. No. 5 Minnesota United, TBD

Conference Semifinal Eastern Conference Nov. 25-30

No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, TBD

Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. Philadelphia-NY Red Bulls winner, TBD

Western Conference Nov. 25-30

No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, TBD

Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver winner vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, TBD

Conference Final Eastern Conference Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

Western Conference Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

MLS Cup Saturday, Dec. 11

Conference Champions, 3 p.m.

