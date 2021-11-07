Locations for Regional Semi-Finals in Football

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the locations of this Friday’s regional semi-final matches in high school football.

Number 1 Granville will play number 4 London at Hamilton Township High School at 7pm Friday.

In Division IV Bloom Carroll will play Heath at DeSales at 7pm Friday.

Meadowbrook will play St. Clairsville at Indian Valley in the Division IV regional semifinal Friday at 7pm.

The DVII game between Newark Catholic and East Knox will take place Saturday at 7pm at Highland High School.

If you’re a fan of football and just want to catch a game, Saturday, Zanesville High School will host Barnesville and Fort Frye in a Division VI matchup at 7pm.

Presale tickets are $10 and that jumps to $12-3 hours before the game. Tickets can be purchased at ohsaa.org/tickets