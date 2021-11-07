PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Spring 49, Conrad Weiser 35

Littlestown 28, Hanover 14

Malvern Prep 17, Episcopal Academy 7

Pequea Valley 57, Biglerville 0

Schuylkill Haven 24, Shenandoah Valley 6

Waynesboro 42, Daniel Boone 20

District I Class 4A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Bishop Shanahan 21, Chichester 0

Pottsgrove 34, Upper Moreland 12

District I Class 5A Playoffs=

First Round=

Marple Newtown 21, Phoenixville 14

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Cheltenham 0

Rustin 34, Interboro 17

Strath Haven 35, Upper Merion 0

Unionville 23, Springfield Delco 13

Upper Dublin 35, West Chester Henderson 7

District I Class 6A Playoffs=

First Round=

Central Bucks West 19, Pennridge 17

Coatesville 48, Owen J Roberts 10

Downingtown East 21, Spring-Ford 14

Garnet Valley 42, Haverford 0

North Penn 49, Central Bucks South 21

Perkiomen Valley 42, Central Bucks East 21

Quakertown 33, Souderton 7

Ridley 42, Conestoga 23

District I-XII Class 1A Playoffs=

Sub-Regional Championship=

Belmont Charter 22, Bristol 6

District II Class 2A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Dunmore 35, Susquehanna 7

Lackawanna Trail 41, Riverside 19

District II Class 3A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Mid Valley 28, Western Wayne 27

Wyoming Area 55, Carbondale 13

District II Class 4A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Berwick 37, Wallenpaupack 17

Dallas 35, Pittston Area 12

North Pocono 27, Honesdale 0

Valley View 38, Crestwood 7

District II Class 6A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Delaware Valley 38, Scranton 7

Hazleton Area 24, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

District II-XI Class 5A Playoffs=

Sub-Regional Semifinal=

East Stroudsburg South 52, Wyoming Valley West 26

Whitehall 43, Southern Lehigh 14

District III Class 2A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Upper Dauphin 50, Columbia 48

York Catholic 43, Susquenita 7

District III Class 3A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Boiling Springs 56, Lancaster Catholic 10

Hamburg 31, Bermudian Springs 27

Middletown 35, West Perry 21

District III Class 5A Playoffs=

First Round=

Cedar Cliff 31, Lower Dauphin 18

Exeter 38, South Western 21

Shippensburg 43, New Oxford 16

Spring Grove 33, Twin Valley 6

Warwick 44, Gettysburg 14

District III Class 6A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Central York 26, Manheim Township 14

Hempfield 35, Central Dauphin East 2

West Lawn Wilson 50, York 32

District IV Class 3A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Loyalsock 47, Cowanesque Valley 7

Milton 35, North Penn-Mansfield 0

Montoursville 48, Athens 14

District IV Class 4A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Jersey Shore 48, Lewisburg 7

Selinsgrove 49, Shamokin 13

District IX Class 1A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Port Allegany 14, Keystone 12

Smethport 46, Curwensville 27

Union/AC Valley(FB) 31, Cameron County 6

District IX Class 3A Playoffs=

Championship=

Clearfield 49, St. Marys 27

District V-VIII Class 2A Playoffs=

Sub-Regional Semifinal=

Westinghouse 42, Chestnut Ridge 28

Windber 33, Berlin-Brothersvalley 0

District VI Class 1A Playoffs=

First Round=

Glendale 20, Penns Manor 12

District VI Class 2A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Bald Eagle Area 33, River Valley 29

Bellwood-Antis 49, Penns Valley 28

Forest Hills 29, Cambria Heights 0

Richland 50, Southern Huntingdon 16

District VI Class 3A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Central Martinsburg 52, Westmont Hilltop 13

Penn Cambria 45, Tyrone 21

District VI Class 5A Playoffs=

Championship=

Hollidaysburg 41, Central Mountain 21

District VI-IV Class 6A Playoffs=

Sub-Regional Semifinal=

Williamsport 36, Altoona 14

District VIII-IX Class 4A Playoffs=

Sub-Regional Championship=

University Prep 14, Dubois 13

District VIII-X Class 5A Playoffs=

Sub-Regional Championship=

Erie Cathedral Prep 50, Brashear 24

District X Class 1A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Cochranton 14, Maplewood 12

Reynolds 56, Eisenhower 27

District X Class 2A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Farrell 60, Greenville 14

Wilmington 41, Northwestern 21

District XI Class 1A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Williams Valley 35, Pottsville Nativity 25

District XI Class 4A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Allentown Central Catholic 35, Pottsville 21

Northwestern Lehigh 50, Wilson 15

District XI Class 6A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Bethlehem Freedom 44, Easton 14

Emmaus 20, Nazareth Area 19

Northampton 21, Pleasant Valley 7

Parkland 42, Pocono Mountain West 13

District XII Class 5A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Frankford 17, Martin Luther King 0

District XII Class 6A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Philadelphia Northeast 38, Abraham Lincoln 16

St. Joseph’s Prep 17, Archbishop Wood 14

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Division 3A Playoffs=

Championship=

Nanticoke Area 21, Schuylkill Valley 14

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Division 5A/6A Playoffs=

Championship=

Fleetwood 48, Boyertown 35

WPIAL Class 1A Playoffs=

First Round=

Bishop Canevin 49, Burgettstown 6

Cornell 33, Monessen 0

Leechburg 28, California 7

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28, Greensburg Central Catholic 8

Rochester 35, Mapletown 0

Shenango 31, Carmichaels 13

Springdale 28, West Greene 0

WPIAL Class 2A Playoffs=

First Round=

Beaver Falls 42, Western Beaver 8

Laurel 41, McGuffey 2

Mohawk 34, Chartiers-Houston 12

New Brighton 21, Washington 20, OT

Serra Catholic 61, Neshannock 21

South Side 34, Ligonier Valley 14

Steel Valley 49, Bethlehem Center 14

Sto-Rox 61, Shady Side Academy 8

WPIAL Class 3A Playoffs=

First Round=

East Allegheny 36, Southmoreland 11

Freeport 34, Ambridge 6

Keystone Oaks 34, South Allegheny 0

Mount Pleasant 41, Burrell 7

WPIAL Class 4A Playoffs=

First Round=

Armstrong 27, Montour 16

Hampton 14, Plum 13

Laurel Highlands 28, Beaver Area 27

New Castle 31, Highlands 19

Thomas Jefferson 41, Indiana 0

WPIAL Class 5A Playoffs=

First Round=

Fox Chapel 13, Upper St. Clair 10

Penn Hills 38, Franklin Regional 6

Peters Township 33, North Hills 28

Woodland Hills 27, Bethel Park 23

WPIAL Class 6A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

North Allegheny 49, Canon-McMillan 26

