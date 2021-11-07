Updated on Sunday, November 7th 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT
Monday: Sunny with a high temperature of 64°.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 65°.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 63°.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 67°. Chance of showers expected.
Friday: Partly sunny with showers possible. High of 59°.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 47°.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 42°.
DISCUSSION:
High pressure will dominate our forecast and allow for gradual and brief warmup throughout the week. Come late-week next week, we will see temperatures dropping as our next frontal system moves through brining increased rain chances and lower temperatures.
