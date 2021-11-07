7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Updated on Sunday, November 7th 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT

Monday: Sunny with a high temperature of 64°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 65°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 63°.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 67°. Chance of showers expected.

Friday: Partly sunny with showers possible. High of 59°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 47°.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 42°.

DISCUSSION:

High pressure will dominate our forecast and allow for gradual and brief warmup throughout the week. Come late-week next week, we will see temperatures dropping as our next frontal system moves through brining increased rain chances and lower temperatures. 

Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

