Wang runs for 2 TDs as Cornell gets past Penn, 15-12

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jameson Wang ran for two touchdowns, Cornell kept Penn’s offense out of the end zone and the Big Red pulled out a 15-12 win Saturday in the 127th meeting between the long-time rivals.

Wang ran 21 yards for the game’s first score in the second quarter, but the Quakers got a pair of Daniel Karrash field goals to trail 7-6 at intermission.

Penn took the lead in the third quarter when Jordan Niles blocked a Cornell punt and Mozi Bici recovered the ball in the end zone with 4:19 left.

Cornell (2-6, 1-4 Ivy League) came right back following the Penn (3-5, 1-4) kickoff and drove 75 yards in six plays to score the go-ahead touchdown on Wang’s 1-yard run with 1:08 left in the third quarter.

Wang was 4-of-7 passing for 55 yards with an interception and carried 10 times for another 55 yards. Richie Kenney was 8-of-20 passing for 128 yards.

Aidan Sayin was 26 of 45 for 247 yards passing, but the Quakers managed just 78 yards rushing on 25 carries.

