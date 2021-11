The Tri-Valley Scotties finish their volleyball season as DII regional runner-up. The Lady Dawgs fell to Bishop Hartley 3-0 (25-13, 27-25 and 25-23) at Heath High School.

Tri-Valley finishes their season 25-2.

Newark Catholic falls short of its third straight state birth losing to South Webster 3-0 in the Division IV state tournament.

The Green Wave finish their season 21-7. South Webster improves to 25-1.