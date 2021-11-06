Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Amboy-LaMoille 28, Milledgeville 18
Hedgesville, W.Va. 34, Hampshire 21
Orangeville 48, Martinsville 20
Polo 62, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 52
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Abingdon 55, Gilman Iroquois West 30
Arcola 52, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 32
Athens 57, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 21
Carrollton 14, Greenfield-Northwestern 6
Colfax Ridgeview 47, St. Bede 20
Fulton 55, Ottawa Marquette 14
Lena-Winslow 38, Forreston 8
Moweaqua Central A&M 28, Camp Point Central 6
Class 2A=
Second Round=
Breese Mater Dei 49, Johnston City 22
Decatur St. Teresa 68, Vandalia 14
Farmington 35, Tremont 12
Kankakee (McNamara) 42, Erie/Prophetstown 27
Nashville 33, Bismarck-Henning 26
Pana 29, Maroa-Forsyth 7
Wilmington 42, Sterling Newman 7
SecondRound=
Downs Tri-Valley 42, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Class 3A=
Second Round=
Benton 42, Monticello 12
Byron 34, Lisle 14
IC Catholic 35, Durand/Pecatonica 12
Mt. Carmel 54, Carlinville 7
Princeton 40, Fairbury Prairie Central 0
Reed-Custer 55, Chicago (Clark) 6
Tolono Unity 21, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14
Williamsville 35, Fairfield 16
Class 4A=
Second Round=
Breese Central 48, Murphysboro/Elverado 28
Freeburg 37, Carterville 21
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 27, St. Francis 3
Phillips 48, Kewanee 21
Richmond-Burton 56, Stillman Valley 6
Rochester 55, Paris 20
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 42, Bethalto Civic Memorial 7
Class 5A=
Second Round=
Fenwick 24, Rockford Boylan 14
Kankakee 49, Morgan Park 12
Marion 51, Mascoutah 21
Morton 28, Morris 24
Nazareth 23, Marmion 14
Sycamore 34, Glenbard South 0
Class 6A=
Second Round=
East St. Louis 54, Oak Lawn Richards 0
Lake Forest 13, Machesney Park Harlem 8
Washington 27, Champaign Centennial 13
Class 7A=
Second Round=
Brother Rice 45, Yorkville 7
Hononegah 31, Pekin 28
Class 8A=
Second Round=
Glenbrook South 14, Hinsdale Central 7
Lincoln-Way East 35, Minooka 7
Loyola 36, Naperville Central 7
Maine South 21, Plainfield North 18
Marist 30, South Elgin 7
Naperville Neuqua Valley 31, Palatine 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com