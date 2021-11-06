Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amboy-LaMoille 28, Milledgeville 18

Hedgesville, W.Va. 34, Hampshire 21

Orangeville 48, Martinsville 20

Polo 62, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 52

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Abingdon 55, Gilman Iroquois West 30

Arcola 52, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 32

Athens 57, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 21

Carrollton 14, Greenfield-Northwestern 6

Colfax Ridgeview 47, St. Bede 20

Fulton 55, Ottawa Marquette 14

Lena-Winslow 38, Forreston 8

Moweaqua Central A&M 28, Camp Point Central 6

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Breese Mater Dei 49, Johnston City 22

Decatur St. Teresa 68, Vandalia 14

Farmington 35, Tremont 12

Kankakee (McNamara) 42, Erie/Prophetstown 27

Nashville 33, Bismarck-Henning 26

Pana 29, Maroa-Forsyth 7

Wilmington 42, Sterling Newman 7

SecondRound=

Downs Tri-Valley 42, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Class 3A=

Second Round=

Benton 42, Monticello 12

Byron 34, Lisle 14

IC Catholic 35, Durand/Pecatonica 12

Mt. Carmel 54, Carlinville 7

Princeton 40, Fairbury Prairie Central 0

Reed-Custer 55, Chicago (Clark) 6

Tolono Unity 21, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14

Williamsville 35, Fairfield 16

Class 4A=

Second Round=

Breese Central 48, Murphysboro/Elverado 28

Freeburg 37, Carterville 21

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 27, St. Francis 3

Phillips 48, Kewanee 21

Richmond-Burton 56, Stillman Valley 6

Rochester 55, Paris 20

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 42, Bethalto Civic Memorial 7

Class 5A=

Second Round=

Fenwick 24, Rockford Boylan 14

Kankakee 49, Morgan Park 12

Marion 51, Mascoutah 21

Morton 28, Morris 24

Nazareth 23, Marmion 14

Sycamore 34, Glenbard South 0

Class 6A=

Second Round=

East St. Louis 54, Oak Lawn Richards 0

Lake Forest 13, Machesney Park Harlem 8

Washington 27, Champaign Centennial 13

Class 7A=

Second Round=

Brother Rice 45, Yorkville 7

Hononegah 31, Pekin 28

Class 8A=

Second Round=

Glenbrook South 14, Hinsdale Central 7

Lincoln-Way East 35, Minooka 7

Loyola 36, Naperville Central 7

Maine South 21, Plainfield North 18

Marist 30, South Elgin 7

Naperville Neuqua Valley 31, Palatine 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com