Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy of the New Church 48, George School 7

Germantown Academy 19, Haverford School 12

Jenkintown 22, Morrisville 14

North Schuylkill def. Tamaqua, forfeit

Penn Charter 34, Springside Chestnut Hill 13

Radnor 33, Lower Merion 6

Saint James, Md. 46, Kiski School 27

The Hill School 10, Lawrenceville, N.J. 6

Wyoming Seminary 25, Salisbury 7

District I Class 5A Playoffs=

First Round=

Academy Park 40, Oxford 15

Kennett 31, Chester 28

District III Class 3A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Wyomissing 65, Northern Lebanon 3

District III Class 6A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Harrisburg 36, Carlisle 7

District IV Class 1A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Muncy 14, Montgomery 13

District IV Class 2A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Mount Carmel 54, Bloomsburg 13

South Williamsport 36, Wellsboro 7

District VI Class 1A Playoffs=

First Round=

Conemaugh Valley 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 13

District XI Class 1A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Tri-Valley 47, Mahanoy Area 0

District XI Class 2A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Northern Lehigh 43, Minersville 14

District XII Class 2A Playoffs=

Championship=

Philadelphia West Catholic 18, Conwell Egan 13

District XII Class 3A Playoffs=

Championship=

Neumann-Goretti 46, Lansdale Catholic 6

District XII Class 4A Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Bartram 22, Latin Charter 14

District XII Class 6A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

La Salle 45, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0

Olney Charter 32, Philadelphia Central 6

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Division 1A/2A Playoffs=

Championship=

Executive Charter 34, Scranton Holy Cross 8

Eight-Man League Playoffs=

Championship=

Mercersburg Academy 28, Perkiomen School 22

