Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amboy-LaMoille 28, Milledgeville 18

Orangeville 48, Martinsville 20

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Abingdon 55, Gilman Iroquois West 30

Carrollton 14, Greenfield-Northwestern 6

Colfax Ridgeview 47, St. Bede 20

Fulton 55, Ottawa Marquette 14

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Nashville 33, Bismarck-Henning 26

Pana 29, Maroa-Forsyth 7

Class 3A=

Second Round=

Princeton 40, Fairbury Prairie Central 0

Reed-Custer 55, Chicago (Clark) 6

Class 4A=

Second Round=

Richmond-Burton 56, Stillman Valley 6

Class 5A=

Second Round=

Kankakee 49, Morgan Park 12

Nazareth 23, Marmion 14

Class 7A=

Second Round=

Hononegah 31, Pekin 28

Class 8A=

Second Round=

Loyola 36, Naperville Central 7

Maine South 21, Plainfield North 18

