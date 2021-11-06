Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Amboy-LaMoille 28, Milledgeville 18
Orangeville 48, Martinsville 20
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Abingdon 55, Gilman Iroquois West 30
Carrollton 14, Greenfield-Northwestern 6
Colfax Ridgeview 47, St. Bede 20
Fulton 55, Ottawa Marquette 14
Class 2A=
Second Round=
Nashville 33, Bismarck-Henning 26
Pana 29, Maroa-Forsyth 7
Class 3A=
Second Round=
Princeton 40, Fairbury Prairie Central 0
Reed-Custer 55, Chicago (Clark) 6
Class 4A=
Second Round=
Richmond-Burton 56, Stillman Valley 6
Class 5A=
Second Round=
Kankakee 49, Morgan Park 12
Nazareth 23, Marmion 14
Class 7A=
Second Round=
Hononegah 31, Pekin 28
Class 8A=
Second Round=
Loyola 36, Naperville Central 7
Maine South 21, Plainfield North 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
