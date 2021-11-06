Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
North Schuylkill def. Tamaqua, forfeit
District I Class 5A Playoffs=
First Round=
Kennett 31, Chester 28
District III Class 3A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Wyomissing 65, Northern Lebanon 3
District III Class 6A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Harrisburg 36, Carlisle 7
District IV Class 1A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Muncy 14, Montgomery 13
District IV Class 2A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Mount Carmel 54, Bloomsburg 13
South Williamsport 36, Wellsboro 7
District XI Class 1A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Tri-Valley 47, Mahanoy Area 0
District XII Class 2A Playoffs=
Championship=
Philadelphia West Catholic 18, Conwell Egan 13
District XII Class 3A Playoffs=
Championship=
Neumann-Goretti 46, Lansdale Catholic 6
District XII Class 4A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Bartram 22, Latin Charter 14
District XII Class 6A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
La Salle 45, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Division 1A/2A Playoffs=
Championship=
Executive Charter 34, Scranton Holy Cross 8
