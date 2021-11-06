Ohio St to be without top WR Garrett Wilson against Huskers

Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Garrett Wilson, Ohio State’s leading receiver, will not play against Nebraska on Saturday.

Wilson’s name was listed on Ohio State’s pregame report of unavailable players. The Buckeyes do not announce the reason for a player’s absence.

Wilson, projected to be a high NFL draft pick in 2022, has 43 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns this season. He had caught at least one pass in 29 straight games.

The sixth-ranked Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) are 20-0 in conference games under coach Ryan Day. They are looking for their seventh straight win over the Huskers (3-6, 1-5).

