Green Wave Dominates Caldwell

The Newark Catholic Green Wave football team began hot and didn’t look back at White Field Saturday night. Hosting Caldwell in the second round of the playoffs, Newark Catholic defeated Caldwell 42-7. Leading it 21-0 with under five minutes to play in the second quarter, the Green Wave defense relentlessly dialed up pressure and continued to stuff the run play after play.

Capping off two more first half touchdowns for the Green Wave was running back Mason Hackett to make it 28-0, followed by receiver Tristan Gorius, to make it 35-0 at halftime. Newark Catholic would add a touchdown, as would Caldwell in the second half. Newark Catholic advances to the Division VII regional semifinals.