PREP FOOTBALL=
Batavia 16, Mt Carmel, Mich. 14
Class 4A=
Second Round=
Joliet Catholic 48, Wheaton Academy 14
Class 5A=
Second Round=
St. Patrick 21, Rochelle 14
Class 6A=
Second Round=
Cary-Grove 55, Grayslake Central 27
Crystal Lake Central 14, Deerfield 7
Lemont 73, Springfield 36
Prairie Ridge 49, Wauconda 20
Class 7A=
Second Round=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 17, Normal Community 7
Chicago Mt. Carmel 16, Batavia 14
St. Rita 28, Geneva 7
Wheaton North 38, Hoffman Estates 8
Willowbrook 30, Moline 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Please follow and like us: