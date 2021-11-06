Espanyol’s De Tomás replaces injured Fati on Spain squad

Spain has called up Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás to replace the injured Ansu Fati for its decisive World Cup qualifiers.

Fati injured his left thigh on Saturday after scoring Barcelona’s opener in a 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo.

De Tomás has scored seven goals this season and has found the net in his last five appearances for Espanyol.

The 27-year-old De Tomás has yet to play for Spain’s senior national team after having played for its junior squads.

Spain faces Greece in Athens on Nov. 11 and then plays its final qualifier against Sweden in Seville on Nov. 14. Sweden leads Group B with 15 points, followed by Spain with 13 and Greece with nine.

The group winners qualify for the next year’s tournament in Qatar, while second-place finishers face a playoff.

Defender Eric García was also substituted during Barcelona’s draw due to pain in his right leg. The national team said it would wait until Sunday to decide if it will replace him.

