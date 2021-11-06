Coastal Carolina QB McCall won’t play vs. Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall won’t play Saturday night against Georgia Southern.

The school said McCall is out indefinitely with an upper body injury. The Chanticleers (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) are looking to stay in the chase for the league’s East Division title at the Eagles (2-6, 1-4).

McCall is a redshirt sophomore who’s thrown for 2,063 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He leads the nation in passing efficiency and is third in completion percentage.

Senior Bryce Carpenter will start in McCall’s place. Carpenter has played in seven games this season, completing 11 of 19 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

