Browns place All-Pro tackle Conklin on injured reserve

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve Saturday with a dislocated elbow.

Conklin got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had just returned after missing two games with a knee injury.

Blake Hance will start for Conklin on Sunday as the Browns (4-4), who have had a distracting week with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s impending release, visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3).

Any player placed on IR must miss a minimum of three games, but it’s possible Conklin could be out longer. Earlier this week, coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected Conklin to return at some point this season.

Conklin has had a major role in Cleveland’s success in the run game. He signed a three-year, $42 million free agent contract before last season after four years with Tennessee.

The Browns also activated fullback Andy Janovich and guard Nick Harris from injured reserve, giving them needed depth.

Janovich missed three games with a hamstring injury. Harris was sidelined four games with a hamstring injury.

Rookie tight end Miller Forristall and defensive tackle Sheldon Day were elevated from the practice squad. Forristall could see time against the Bengals because third-string tight end Harrison Bryant (thigh) missed practice on Friday and is questionable.

___

