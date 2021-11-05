Spurs frustrate Magic with timely defense in 102-89 victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs frustrated the Orlando Magic with their opportunistic defense in a 102-89 victory Friday night.

The Magic had nine of their 18 turnovers in the fourth quarter, with San Antonio’s withstanding Orlando’s charge within seven points with five minutes to play.

Keldon Johnson added 20 points and nine rebounds to help San Antonio improve to 3-6. Derrick White and Devin Vassell each scored 12 points. Murray also had seven assists.

Cole Anthony had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Orlando. He scored 13 fourth-quarter points — two of them on a thunderous dunk that cut it to 85-75 with seven minutes remaining.

Having already beaten Orlando in the opener, San Antonio swept the season series for the second straight time. The Magic have lost 20 of their last 25 games to the Spurs and nine of 11 in Orlando.

Orlando beat Minnesota on Monday night by scoring 115 points, but it mustered just 79 on Wednesday night against Boston and 89 points on Friday. The Magic are 2-8, with an 0-4 mark against teams with losing records.

REFEREE REVIEW

Finally, in his 26th NBA season, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he is seeing something that he has begged of referees to do more of for years: More no calls.

With the NBA and its referees looking to eliminate non-basketball moves as a tactic to draw fouls, Popovich said referees are calling fewer minimal-contact fouls and they don’t seem as inclined to give offensive players the benefit of the doubt on contested plays. Of course, the NBA is less than a month into the regular season, but Popovich hopes the current trends continue.

“What I’ve often lobbied for — and maybe it’s old school — but there are more no calls,” Popovich said. “Modern officials don’t have the feel for (no calls) as in the past. … It doesn’t stop the game as much and often it’s the defensive player who is put in an awkward position because the offensive player jumps in. Having the judgement to know no advantage was taken, and that the offensive player probably initiated this, that’s a skill the best officials have with the no call.”

TIP-INS

Spurs: Johnson scored seven early points before rolling his right ankle and leaving the floor. Johnson returned to the game in the second quarter. … Jakob Poeltl, the Spurs’ leader in rebounds (9.7) and blocked shots (1.1), missed his second straight game because of NBA Health and Safety protocols.

Magic: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis attended the game and sat courtside. … Gary Harris, who missed five of Orlando’s first nine games with hamstring and ankle injuries, returned Friday. He had three points — on 1-for-6 shooting — and five rebounds in just under 20 minutes.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Magic: Host Utah on Sunday night.